Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Venezuela agrees to give US 50 million barrels of oil

Jan 7, 2026, 6:45am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez (center).
Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez (center). Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said Venezuela will hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil, the latest sign of the new leadership in Caracas seeking to placate the White House.

Venezuela’s government has criticized the Trump administration after the US captured its leader Nicolás Maduro to stand trial on narco-trafficking charges, yet has also taken conciliatory steps: Along with the oil-sale deal, the country’s new president Delcy Rodríguez is open to granting US companies rights to explore Venezuela’s oil fields.

But Rodríguez faces pressure from a regime that has long opposed the US and which is mostly still intact. “She’s sandwiched between US firepower and Venezuelan firepower,” one expert told The Wall Street Journal. “She can’t kowtow too much.”

A chart showing US crude oil imports from Venezuela.
Prashant Rao
AD