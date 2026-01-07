Events Email Briefings
US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker, in challenge to Moscow

Jan 7, 2026, 10:23am EST
The vessel tanker Bella 1 at Singapore Strait, after U.S. officials say the U.S. Coast Guard pursued an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela.
Hakon Rimmereid/via Reuters

The US military on Wednesday seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker accused of evading a naval blockade around Venezuela, a move that is sure to rankle Moscow.

Sanctioned tankers have been trying to get around the US’ oil embargo en masse; American forces also apprehended a second “stateless, sanctioned” tanker on Wednesday.

The unilateral interceptions could complicate Ukraine peace talks between the US and Russia, which is said to use a fleet of shadow tankers to circumvent Western sanctions.

The flare-up comes after US President Donald Trump said Caracas will hand over millions of barrels of oil, and the energy secretary said Washington would oversee Venezuela’s oil sales “indefinitely.”

J.D. Capelouto
