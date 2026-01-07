Exclusive / Senate tries to close deal on health subsidies

Despite Trump’s comments, the debate over Hyde — which bars federal funding for most abortions — is the biggest challenge to a deal. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor that most Republicans will insist on keeping Hyde protections. “This is a matter of principle for many of us, and the Hyde Amendment is not something new,” he said.

“I’m unapologetically for Hyde,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “We certainly want to do everything we can to satisfy the pro-life community. And to satisfy my heart as well.”

Trump wants Republicans to recapture the issue of health care, although he remains supportive of transitioning the subsidies to health savings accounts — something Democrats don’t support. At the moment, though, the best path to an actual compromise appears to run through the negotiating group that includes Shaheen and Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, and Susan Collins, R-Maine. And even if they strike an agreement, it’s an uphill battle getting to Trump’s desk.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has publicly voiced openness to a deal, though he says it will require a “big vote on the Republican side” to pass the Senate. More than likely, that means getting roughly 35 senators in each party to back it and convincing Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to compromise.

The expired subsidies, if left unresolved, could be one of Democrats’ top political issues next year. And many Republicans hate the idea of doing anything to prop up Obamacare. That reality has left some people familiar with the talks skeptical of whether either leader really wants a deal.