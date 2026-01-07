Niche logos overtake big-name brands

The “logomania” that dominated the 2010s is pivoting from clothes loudly advertising large luxury fashion houses to more niche labels, especially among Gen-Z shoppers seeking to display hard-to-get cachet.

Multiple outlets have reported on the growing international popularity of tote bags featuring Trader Joe’s branding, but the trend extends beyond the US grocery chain, Business of Fashion noted: Many shoppers are brandishing merchandise from their local coffee shop, a hotel they stayed at, or a lesser-known designer, while influencers are increasingly selling products carrying catchphrases that only followers will understand. “It’s almost a rebellion against authority,” the director of New York University’s luxury and retail MBA program told BoF.