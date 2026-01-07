Chinese robots on display at CES

Humanoids are the hottest draw at this week’s CES convention in Las Vegas.

The robots are the industry’s “big bet on what comes next,” Bloomberg wrote: Those on display at the conference poured coffee, folded laundry, and dealt cards — albeit painfully slowly at times.

Chinese firms make up more than half of the robot exhibitors at CES, reflecting the country’s rapidly advancing humanoid sector. Chinese robotics startups tallied 3.5 times more investment rounds than the US in 2025, one recent analysis found.

The robotics race is quickly splitting along geographic lines. While China has a more advanced humanoid and service bot ecosystem, European startups are leaning into drones, while American firms dominate in premium medical bots and robotics software.