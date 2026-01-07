China heightens scrutiny of US tech ties

China is heightening scrutiny over tech deals involving US companies as Beijing ramps up domestic industries.

The government this week asked Chinese tech firms to temporarily halt orders of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips, The Information reported, about a month after the White House OK’d exports of the powerful processors: In considering whether to allow the sales, China is trying to balance AI development with its push for chip self-sufficiency.

Beijing is also reportedly reviewing Meta’s plan to buy Chinese-founded AI startup Manus.

The probe could throw cold water on the idea that the acquisition would serve as a template for US investors and Chinese founders, a prominent China-watcher wrote.