Boeing recovery boosted by Alaska Airlines’ largest-ever order

Jan 7, 2026, 5:20pm EST
A ground crew member walks near Alaska Airlines planes parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac.
Jason Redmond/Reuters

Alaska Airlines is buying 110 Boeing aircraft, adding momentum to the US plane manufacturer’s steady recovery.

The US carrier’s largest-ever order comes as it expands its fleet amid growing air travel demand. Boeing, which was plagued by yearslong problems — including two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, and a door plug coming off a 737 Max mid-flight in 2024 — has since overhauled management and implemented new quality-control measures, The New York Times reported; airlines say its products have improved, and the US aviation authority has lifted some restrictions on its aircraft.

Boeing’s share price has recovered, up 30% in a year, but some analysts caution “any turnaround is still a few years out,” Investor’s Business Daily reported.

Chart showing three-year stock performance of Airbus, S&P 500, and Boeing
J.D. Capelouto
