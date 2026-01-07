AI-generated Reddit post shows challenges in detecting fact from fiction

Social media users were duped over the weekend with an apparently AI-generated, viral post claiming uncouth labor practices from an unnamed major food delivery company. Hundreds of thousands of users engaged with the content, and some news outlets gave credibility to the allegations, before several journalists revealed that additional evidence provided by the original poster was generated by AI.

We’ve repeatedly warned that AI-generated misinformation will become too difficult to discern as the tools become more advanced. The post, coupled with fake photos of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro that spread over the weekend, made that clear.