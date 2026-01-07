AI chatbot Grok under fire for sexual images

The Elon Musk-backed AI chatbot Grok sparked backlash from governments around the world for producing sexualized images of women and children.

Outlets reported several examples of “undressing” content on X, in which the chatbot created altered images of real people, putting them in revealing clothes or sexual situations.

The EU and UK both said they were looking into the matter, as were authorities in India and Malaysia, and Musk warned that anyone generating child sexual abuse material would “suffer the same consequences” as if they uploaded it themselves. Most chatbots limit the creation of adult material, but Musk has sold Grok as an edgier, less restricted alternative, and it includes a “spicy mode.”