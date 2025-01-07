US says Sudan’s RSF militia has committed genocide

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has committed genocide in the country’s civil war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Tuesday.

“The RSF and allied militias have systematically murdered men and boys — even infants — on an ethnic basis, and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence,” Blinken said.

The Treasury Department sanctioned the head of the RSF, citing the militia group’s “litany of documented war crimes and atrocities, including ethnically motivated killings and sexual violence as a weapon of war.”

The department also imposed sanctions on RSF-owned companies based in the United Arab Emirates, which has been accused of providing weapons to the group in spite of a UN arms embargo.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF that started in 2023 has killed tens of thousands and left more than 11 million Sudanese displaced.

Both Democrats and Republicans have accused the Biden administration of doing little to end the war in Sudan, but the US has launched a last-ditch effort to pressure the warring parties in recent weeks.