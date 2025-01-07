Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US records first human death due to bird flu

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Jan 7, 2025, 6:06am EST
North America
An illustration of a bird flu vial.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US reported its first known human death from H5N1 bird flu on Monday. The patient was hospitalized in Louisiana last month.

A total of 66 people have tested positive for H5N1 in the US, usually with mild symptoms: The disease has been spreading among US dairy cows, although the dead victim apparently contracted the disease directly from birds.

The concern is that the virus mutates to spread between humans and, in a worst-case scenario, starts a new pandemic. But Louisiana authorities found no evidence of person-to-person transmission, and said the risk to the public remained low. Genetic samples collected from the now-deceased patient, however, indicated several changes that may improve the virus’ ability to bind to cells in human airways.

A map showing reported cases of bird flu since 2024 by US state
AD
AD