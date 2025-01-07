Trump looks to new enemies as his second term nears

Donald Trump will start his second term in a far more dominant position than his first: The Democratic resistance is largely silenced, the legacy media is eroded and the Republican Party is reshaped in his image.

Now the president-elect may need some new adversaries. After all, he thrives on battles.

During Trump’s Tuesday press conference, he bashed the Biden administration’s last-minute move to bar lands from drilling, entertained using military force or economic coercion to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal and vowed “all hell will break out in the Middle East” unless Israeli hostages are freed before he takes office.

For more than an hour, he leaned into the fresh challenges that his team sees, laying bare his need for an enemy.

“There are plenty of battles in front of us,” one Trump adviser told Semafor. “Internal fights are gone, and the external fights are focused. Between those two things, the fighting spirit of Donald Trump and the men and women around him will have plenty of places to go.”

Even if his White House is done with internal fights, his party may not be. Trump’s sway over the GOP is headed for an immediate test on Wednesday when he meets with Senate Republicans about how to implement his Hill agenda, which is stalled for the moment as lawmakers debate whether to tackle tax and border policy in one or two bills.

He’s certainly facing nowhere near the pushback from Democrats or the GOP establishment that he did eight years ago. And the conspicuous lack of an anti-Trump movement feels a bit like the “upside down” to his early first-term allies.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., for example, recalled being dogged by liberal activists as soon as he was elected to the House alongside Trump in 2016. Lately, he said, the progressive movement’s been “rocked back so much, you can feel it.” So have Trump skeptics within the GOP, whose ranks eight years ago included then-leaders Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.

“The attitude of House and Senate leadership toward President Trump is night-and-day different,” Banks told Semafor. “This time, he has leadership that’s in line, that’s determined to work with them, and last time we had leadership that worked against him.”

In addition to clawing back Biden’s lame-duck oil and gas ban — a fight that could be difficult to win — Trump aides anticipate a brawl over tax cuts, albeit one that is unlikely to involve Democrats in any meaningful way.

Perhaps their most promising second-term battle is with the depleted legacy media: The incoming Trump administration is quietly working to revamp the White House briefing room in a bid for coverage that better reflects how most voters consume news. In other words: Podcasters welcome.

“He’s not on the verge of winning energy, and he’s not on the verge of winning tax cuts. But he is closer to victory against the legacy media than any other battle,” the Trump adviser noted.