Trump says Emirati businessman to invest $20B in US data centers

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Jan 7, 2025, 12:28pm EST
North America
Donald Trump
Brian Snyder/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced $20 billion in new foreign investment to build data centers in the US.

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani’s property development company DAMAC Properties has apparently pledged “at least” that amount, Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“It’s been amazing news for me and my family when [Trump] was elected in November. We’ve been waiting four years to increase our investment in [the] U.S. to very large amounts of money,” Sajwani said.

Sajwani has had business ties to Trump for some time, The Associated Press noted: DAMAC built a Trump-branded golf club on the outskirts of Dubai prior to the Republican’s first presidential term.

