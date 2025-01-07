New Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso rolls out team

New Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso is rolling out his whip team, which will help the GOP majority corral votes for Trump’s nominees and his legislation.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, will be the chief deputy whip for Barrasso’s team, according to details first shared with Semafor. The rest of the squad: Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Jim Banks; North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis; Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan; Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin; Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer; Alabama Sen. Katie Britt; Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn; and Texas Sen. John Cornyn (a super deputy whip because he’s a former GOP whip himself).

“While our job is not going to be an easy one, each of these Senators is committed to solving big challenges and seizing even greater opportunities,” Barrasso said.