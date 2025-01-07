Kenya Airways shares trade after five-year suspension

The News
Kenya Airways shares resumed trading on Monday following the lifting of a suspension by the Nairobi Securities Exchange after nearly five years.
The NSE said the move was due to the airline’s improved financial performance and the withdrawal of plans to renationalize the airline.
The airline posted an operating profit of 10.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($80.4 million) in 2023 — its first since 2017.
Kenya Airways’ improved results have been attributed to a massive decline in expenses after the government took over its $614 million loan as part of a rescue plan.
