Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Germany’s carbon emissions fall to historic low

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Jan 7, 2025, 8:47am EST
net zeroEurope
A climate activist sits in front of a wall outside the venue for the World LNG Summit in Berlin.
A climate activist in Berlin. Christian Mang/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Germany’s carbon emissions fell by 3% year-on-year in 2024 to a historic low, according to data from Berlin-based think tank Agora Energiewende.

But despite overachieving its domestic annual reduction targets, the country failed to meet European climate goals, partly due to a “general reluctance to invest” in the structural changes needed across the industry, building, and transport sectors, Agora Energiewende’s director warned.

It comes after recent analysis showed UK electricity production in 2024 was the cleanest on record, with both European powers having cut their emissions significantly from 1990 levels.

AD

Countries are next month set to submit their latest “nationally determined contributions,” self-imposed goals required by the Paris Agreement. The country everyone will be watching for will be China: The targets are “incredibly important,” one researcher told Semafor.

A chart showing carbon dioxide emissions per capita in select countries
AD
AD