Germany’s carbon emissions fall to historic low

Germany’s carbon emissions fell by 3% year-on-year in 2024 to a historic low, according to data from Berlin-based think tank Agora Energiewende.

But despite overachieving its domestic annual reduction targets, the country failed to meet European climate goals, partly due to a “general reluctance to invest” in the structural changes needed across the industry, building, and transport sectors, Agora Energiewende’s director warned.

It comes after recent analysis showed UK electricity production in 2024 was the cleanest on record, with both European powers having cut their emissions significantly from 1990 levels.

Countries are next month set to submit their latest “nationally determined contributions,” self-imposed goals required by the Paris Agreement. The country everyone will be watching for will be China: The targets are “incredibly important,” one researcher told Semafor.