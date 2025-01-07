Why China’s new climate targets matter for everyone

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang pledged at November’s COP29 climate summit in Baku that China’s 2035 targets would count all greenhouse gases and cover all aspects of the country’s economy — potentially a significant shift for Beijing.

So far, China has used carbon intensity — the amount of carbon dioxide emitted per unit of GDP — as its official target. It announced the metric in 2009, at the height of its economic growth, after facing pressure to set a quantitative goal to curb its emissions. Its argument was that it was a target that wouldn’t constrain China’s growth.

A shift to a hard cap on carbon emissions would bring Beijing in line with developed countries, the only ones required by the Paris Agreement to set absolute emission reduction goals.

China’s leadership last year confirmed it will bring total emissions volume into its emission-reduction strategy — to support carbon intensity — from 2026 and use it as the main gauge after hitting peak emissions, spurring hopes that an absolute cap is on the horizon.

Some analysts are urging China to aim high. The country needs to cut “at least 30%” of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 compared to 2023 levels for the world to have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to Myllyvirta. If Beijing’s 2035 targets are “very moderate,” then “most probably” it won’t aim for steep reductions by 2040, either, he said.

That target is within Beijing’s grasp if it continues to deploy clean energy at its current pace, according to a separate analysis by Myllyvirta. That makes the goal China sets for its non-fossil energy installations by 2035 also very important, he told me.