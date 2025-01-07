Events Newsletters
Bread replaces gems in concept jewelry collection

Emily Ford
Jan 7, 2025, 10:43am EST
A ring made of bread and metal.
Cindy Xinyi Wu
The News

A new jewelry collection sees bread take the place of precious elements.

UK design student Cindy Xinyi Wu created bread-stuffed rings, cuffs, necklaces, and brooches by baking dough within bands of metal — themselves inspired by different tools and molds used to shape bread around the world — allowing the dough to expand inside, before dehydrating it to prevent its decay.

The collection was inspired by her own use of baking as a form of mental retreat, Wu told Dezeen. “Immersing myself fully in the process of making bread… you could say this hobby has saved me over the years.”

