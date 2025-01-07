At least 95 dead after major earthquake in Tibet

At least 95 people died after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Shigatse in Tibet, with tremors also felt in neighboring Nepal and India.

The earthquake is one of the deadliest to hit China in recent years, the BBC reported.

Videos published on Chinese state media showed collapsed buildings, with rescue workers handing out blankets to locals who are facing freezing temperatures. Power and water supplies in the region have also been disrupted.

Shigatse is considered one of the holiest cities in Tibet and is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, the second-highest authority in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama.