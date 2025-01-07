Artificial intelligence advancing at ‘incredible pace,’ says Nvidia CEO

Artificial intelligence is “advancing at an incredible pace,” Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said in his keynote speech at the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

Jensen Huang also unveiled the company’s latest AI-powered chips, which he said were twice as fast as their predecessors. AI’s impacts are being felt across the economy — notably in search, which the MIT Technology Review noted had “fundamentally change[d]” with the advent of AI answers.

Previously, search was simply “fetching information,” but now it can answer natural-language questions and “get an almost human explanation.” It’s not without downsides, though: Some publishers accuse Google’s AI search of stealing paywalled content, and Apple’s AI search summaries will change after it misrepresented the content of several BBC stories.