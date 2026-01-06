Zelenskyy reshuffles government in face of alleged corruption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled his government, as part of his efforts to combat alleged corruption.

Among the departures was the head of the security service, who is credited with some of Ukraine’s most successful operations against Russia.

An anti-corruption investigation has already seen a top Zelenskyy ally resign, straining the president’s relationship with other key figures, Euronews reported.

Zelenskyy is also increasingly downbeat about the prospects of ongoing US-brokered peace talks, The New York Times said.

He has previously voiced optimism but, over the weekend, “made some of his most skeptical comments in months,” suggesting that Moscow “may block everything,” and saying the reshuffle was necessary to bolster Ukraine’s resilience.