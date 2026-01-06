Events Email Briefings
Top Venezuela opposition figure tries to court Trump

Jan 6, 2026, 6:56am EST
María Corina Machado
Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Venezuelan Nobel prize-winning opposition leader María Corina Machado sought to win over US President Donald Trump in order to gain his backing to guide her country through its upheaval.

Trump has dismissed Machado’s chances of ruling Venezuela, in part because US intelligence indicated she would struggle to run the government. He also resents her over her acceptance of the Nobel, which he has openly coveted: One source told The Washington Post it was her “ultimate sin.”

Machado has recently praised the president and offered to share the Nobel with him, part of what an aide characterized as a long game: “She’s been in the fight for decades,” the aide told the Financial Times. “She can wait a few more months.”

Prashant Rao
