US reduces number of recommended childhood vaccinations

The US health regulator reduced the number of routine vaccinations recommended for children.

Vaccines, including those for flu, hepatitis, and meningococcal disease, will no longer be universally recommended: Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a longstanding vaccine skeptic, and one physician told The Wall Street Journal that “[making] vaccines optional… puts children in harm’s way.”

The Department of Health, however, said that the move brings the US system in line with that of Denmark, which has a lean vaccine system; other Western countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK have schedules more like the previous US one.