US reduces number of recommended childhood vaccinations

Jan 6, 2026, 7:22am EST
MMR vaccines
Annie Rice/File Photo/Reuters

The US health regulator reduced the number of routine vaccinations recommended for children.

Vaccines, including those for flu, hepatitis, and meningococcal disease, will no longer be universally recommended: Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a longstanding vaccine skeptic, and one physician told The Wall Street Journal that “[making] vaccines optional… puts children in harm’s way.”

The Department of Health, however, said that the move brings the US system in line with that of Denmark, which has a lean vaccine system; other Western countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK have schedules more like the previous US one.

Tom Chivers
