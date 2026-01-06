Trump’s Greenland threats loom over Ukraine talks in Paris

Transatlantic talks in Paris today, ostensibly focused on backing Ukraine, risk blowing up over US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland.

The first year of Trump’s second term has been characterized by discord between the US and Europe over issues ranging from trade to security, with particular disagreement over Ukraine: Europe has sought to increase military support, while the US has pressed for a negotiated truce, at times appearing to favor Moscow over Kyiv.

Officials hope that “keeping Greenland to one side,” as Politico put it, will allow for progress on Ukraine talks, but as a leading analyst warned, the stability and predictability that Brussels has sought in ties with Washington “is a pipe dream.”