Moscow’s reaction muted after ally Maduro toppled

Jan 6, 2026, 5:26pm EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow
Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

The US capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro prompted a restrained response from Moscow, as it navigates losing a key Latin American ally, while eyeing potential gains from Washington’s actions.

“For Russia, the situation is deeply uncomfortable,” a Kremlin adviser told The Guardian: Even as it condemned US aggression against Caracas, the Kremlin is focused on Ukraine, and has little appetite to antagonize Washington “over a distant theater.”

On the other hand, the US’ actions offer Moscow a “ready-made argument to justify” its war in Ukraine, a BBC News Russian reporter wrote.

The muted response may also stem from embarrassment and envy that Washington’s Venezuela operation quickly achieved what Moscow could not in Ukraine, prompting begrudging admiration from Russian pro-war bloggers.

J.D. Capelouto
