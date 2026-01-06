Iran offers $7 handouts to quell deadly protests

Iran said it will offer citizens a monthly cash handout equivalent to $7, in an effort to end deadly protests now entering their 10th day.

A currency collapse and surging inflation have squeezed living standards, with protests having erupted in 27 out of Iran’s 31 provinces; at least 35 are dead, including four children. Demonstrators have called for political change, with chants of “freedom” and “death to the dictator,” a sign of mounting anger toward the regime itself.

US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with reprisals if more protesters die. Iran’s president fell short of making political concessions, instead pledging tax cuts and modest handouts, a move which itself underlined the government’s limited fiscal capacity.