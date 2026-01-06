Events Email Briefings
Iran faces growing domestic dissent, Trump threats

Jan 6, 2026, 5:31pm EST
A billboard depicting symbolic images of the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and Iranian athletes is hung on a state building in downtown Tehran, Iran
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran’s embattled regime is facing growing domestic dissent along with threats from US President Donald Trump, though analysts said he is unlikely to deploy his Venezuela playbook against Tehran.

Iranian authorities have arrested hundreds as widespread demonstrations stemming from economic angst have also included anti-regime slogans. Trump threatened to intervene if authorities kill protesters, but Tehran has more resilient defenses than Venezuela, and a US invasion aimed at regime change risks fragmenting the protest movement, an Iraqi journalist wrote in Al Jazeera. Washington is more likely to pursue targeted strikes, Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer told Semafor.

“Change… is ultimately in the hands of the people of Iran themselves,” the son of the last Shah told The Wall Street Journal.

J.D. Capelouto
