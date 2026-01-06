Events Email Briefings
Europe rallies around Greenland following Trump threats

Jan 6, 2026, 5:23pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz participate in the Coalition of the Willing summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris
Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

European leaders rallied to defend Greenland after US President Donald Trump said he was “very serious” about his intent to seize the autonomous Danish territory.

Greenland was the “immense elephant” in the room as European, US, and Ukrainian officials met Tuesday to discuss security guarantees for a post-war Kyiv, the BBC wrote.

Denmark’s leader warned that a US annexation of Greenland would end NATO.

But European leaders — still dependent on Washington to contain Russia — have been hesitant to criticize Trump’s military interventionism in Venezuela, although his actions there have even unsettled some of Europe’s far right, who are torn between their ideological support for Trump and their concerns over American expansionism, Le Monde reported.

J.D. Capelouto
