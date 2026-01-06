Elliott Investment Management’s Citgo gamble

Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management stared down one South American government a decade ago and made billions. It’s poised to do so again, leveraging a trophy of Venezuela’s oil industry.

An Elliott affiliate, Amber Energy, in November won a messy, court-supervised bidding war for Citgo, which had been owned by Venezuela’s state oil company. Citgo’s assets — principally three US refineries and the brand license on thousands of gas stations — had been forced to the auction block to satisfy claims after Venezuela defaulted on some of its bonds. Elliott had bought many of those deeply discounted bonds and folded their face value into its bid.

But the Maduro government strongly opposed the sale, and it was unclear whether the court order would be enforced, or what condition the assets would be in. Delcy Rodriguez, who as Venezuela’s vice president had called the $5.9 billion sale “fraudulent,” now says — under threats from Trump about the cost of opposing the White House’s oil-first agenda — that she’s willing to work with Washington. As of Monday, Amber executives had not yet heard from the US government about the next steps, a person familiar with the matter said.