China-Japan feud escalates after Beijing unveils export curbs

China blocked exports of a raft of goods with potential military applications to Japan, ramping up recent tensions between the Asian powers.

It was not immediately clear how punishing the new curbs would be, but their symbolic value is significant: Beijing had appeared to be lowering the temperature in the countries’ row over remarks by Japan’s prime minister that Tokyo’s forces could intervene militarily were China to invade Taiwan.

Of particular concern was whether Beijing would include rare earths in the restrictions — China accounts for about 70% of Japan’s supply.

“Japan has no choice but to endure this situation for a while,” one Tokyo-based expert told the Japanese news agency Kyodo.