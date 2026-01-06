A library devoted to Arabian horses

A first-of-its-kind library in Abu Dhabi delves into the Middle East’s long history of equestrianism.

Boasting more than 14,000 titles on equine history, breeding, horse medicine, sport, and saddlery, the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts Library offers a comprehensive body of literature tracking horses’ history in the region, which is a considerable one: The Arabian horse has been bred continuously since at least the 7th century — though various, possibly apocryphal histories suggest it could be more than 4,000 years old — making it one of the world’s oldest and most sought-after breeds.

The combination of literature and equestrianism is particularly auspicious, the curator told Arab News: “We can learn much about ourselves when we ride and when we read.”