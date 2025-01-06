US Treasury pressed for info on China hack

A leading Congressional Democrat is demanding a briefing from the US Treasury Department about a cybersecurity breach that is said to have affected the agency’s sanctions office.

In a letter sent Monday and shared first with Semafor, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the top Democrat on the House select committee on China, raised concerns about the breach to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and asked for a meeting to discuss the situation by Jan. 15.

A Treasury official told Semafor that the agency has already offered briefings to Congress.

“Even unclassified information could reveal a great deal about forthcoming Treasury actions that utilize our nation’s economic toolkit,” Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letter. The national security implications of China-related breaches, he added, remain “devastating.”

“It is imperative that Treasury redouble its efforts to protect its data and systems to prevent any future incidents,” he wrote.