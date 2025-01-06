US faces worst storm in decade

More than 60 million people are under winter weather alerts as a huge storm hits the central and eastern United States and parts of Canada.

Travel will be “dangerous or impossible,” especially in the Midwest, as authorities warned of widespread power outages. Up to a foot of snow is expected in some places, the heaviest fall in a decade.

Storm Blair brought the coldest January temperatures since 2011, triggering states of emergency in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Washington DC was also expected to see heavy snow as lawmakers meet to certify US President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, a vote that officials insisted would go ahead.