Trump’s certification set to be smooth

Congress will certify Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential win on Monday in what’s expected to be a much less dramatic event than the violent Capitol riot of four years ago.

“House Democrats are not election deniers. That sentiment speaks for itself,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Semafor when asked if anyone from his caucus planned to object to certification.

However, we hear Democratic leadership shared no formal guidance on the issue.

To help prevent a repeat of Jan. 6, 2021, Congress has since revised the Electoral Count Reform Act by requiring 20% of members in each chamber to agree to force floor debate on certification, clarifying the vice president’s Jan. 6 role as ceremonial, and making it harder for state electors to object to results.

Members don’t anticipate any hiccups certifying today, even with the major winter storm in the capital region.