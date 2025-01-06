Trump hosts Italian PM Meloni in Florida

US President-elect Donald Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for talks at his Florida base, the latest sign of the two leaders’ deepening bond and the Italian’s leveraging of her hard-right credentials to position Rome for the incoming administration.

Meloni’s moves contrast with those of Paris and Berlin, Europe’s traditional power centers which have been grappling with domestic political turmoil and fear what another Trump presidency means for them.

Meloni instead is courting the incoming US leader over issues ranging from tariffs to energy supplies. She is also in talks with Trump ally Elon Musk’s SpaceX over providing her country’s officials with a secure telecoms network, in what Bloomberg reported was the largest such deal in the region.