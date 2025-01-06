The Road Ahead for America’s Small Businesses

November’s elections have major implications for American small businesses, especially around taxes, labor, and regulatory rules. While small businesses play a critical role in both local economies and US economic growth, they also have the least bandwidth to absorb compliance costs and growing expenses.

As the incoming White House gears up to roll back some regulatory rules and the Fed slowly cuts interest rates, the outlook for small businesses, including opportunities for franchise owners, are set to evolve. Semafor’s editors will lead a series of conversations with key policymakers and small business owners to discuss ways to create a thriving environment for small businesses and franchise owners.