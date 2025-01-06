“Why not both?”: South Africa, Rwanda race to host F1

Rwanda’s President Kagame hosted FIA in December 2024 - Reuters/Jean Bizimana

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Semafor Africa “both of us” could host a grand prix, when asked how the nation hoped to fare against the other bid from the continent. “Having Rwanda hosting Formula One will not prevent South Africa from doing so.”

McKenzie touted South Africa’s past hosting of major sporting events including the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The country plans on revamping its Kyalami grand prix circuit located in Gauteng, just north of Johannesburg, and is aiming to return to the calendar by 2027.

Rwanda, which last month hosted racing bigwigs and drivers at the FIA general assembly in Kigali, is in discussions with Formula 1 to be added to the calendar as well.

The East African country has invested heavily in sports infrastructure and partnerships with international federations and clubs, in a bid to attract more tourists and revenue.