“Why not both?”: South Africa, Rwanda race to host F1

South Africa and Rwanda have both said Africa should be able to host more than one Formula 1 grand prix as they each push to host a race.
South Africa is accelerating its plans to return to the Formula 1 calendar after hosting Africa’s last grand prix in 1993, even as Rwanda steps up talks with the sport’s officials. “It’s not a zero sum game,” South Africa’s sports minister, Gayton Mckenzie, said in December after unveiling a steering committee to lead the country’s bid.“Why is it when it comes to Africa we are treated like we can only get one?”
Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Semafor Africa “both of us” could host a grand prix, when asked how the nation hoped to fare against the other bid from the continent. “Having Rwanda hosting Formula One will not prevent South Africa from doing so.”
McKenzie touted South Africa’s past hosting of major sporting events including the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The country plans on revamping its Kyalami grand prix circuit located in Gauteng, just north of Johannesburg, and is aiming to return to the calendar by 2027.
Rwanda, which last month hosted racing bigwigs and drivers at the FIA general assembly in Kigali, is in discussions with Formula 1 to be added to the calendar as well.
The East African country has invested heavily in sports infrastructure and partnerships with international federations and clubs, in a bid to attract more tourists and revenue.