Riyadh Metro becomes the world’s longest driverless train network

With the launch of its sixth line, Riyadh Metro has officially become the world’s longest driverless train network.

Spanning six lines across 176 kilometers and 85 stations, the system — nearly a decade in the making — aims to solve the capital’s perpetual traffic congestion.

The metro opened with three lines last month, attracting nearly 2 million passengers in its first week. It seems residents are still in the exploratory phase.

Social media is filled with rave reviews: A Saudi influencer posted a front-row, skyline view (historically the conductor’s seat) paired with traditional music, an expat documented a four-hour joyride with selfies and newfound friends, and widely shared videos showcase “the most luxurious prayer rooms.”

The Orange Line, which opened on Sunday, is 41 kilometers long. It connects Riyadh’s eastern and western areas, and is linked to two existing lines, one of which has been further expanded. Ticketing options vary, from 4 riyals ($1.06) for a two-hour pass to 140 riyals for a 30-day pass. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and cancer patients, while children under six ride free.