Gridlocked Riyadh finally launches 85-station metro system

Riyadh Metro inaugurated three of its six lines on Sunday, a milestone for the city’s infrastructure which provides residents and visitors with a long-anticipated public transit option in an otherwise car-dependent city suffering worsening gridlock. The first lines will run to stations at Riyadh’s airport road and central thoroughfares Olaya Street and King Abdulaziz Road.

King Abdullah Financial District metro station is one of the stations now open to the public: Designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects firm, the stop from the outside looks like a cascade of glass scales atop a cream backdrop. Already an iconic landmark in the so-called New Riyadh, the building like others mixes a futuristic motif with the trio of colors commonly seen in old Riyadh: Creams, light blues, dark greens.