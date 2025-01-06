Republicans still stuck on how to carry out Trump’s agenda

Congressional Republicans are all over the place on how to enact Donald Trump’s border and tax plans. They may need Trump to break the logjam — for good, this time.

For a few hours over the weekend, it appeared Trump had made a choice in Congress’ impasse over his agenda, seeming to side with the House’s preference for one big catch-all party-line rather than the Senate’s two-step strategy. Then the president-elect made another media appearance on Monday morning that revealed he doesn’t feel that strongly about the whole row, “as long as we get something passed as quickly as possible.”

Trump’s ambivalence effectively threw the matter back to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to figure out. And it’s a less esoteric problem than it looks: Until the House and Senate can agree on a shared blueprint, they’ll keep losing time to accomplish the new administration’s biggest goals.

Republicans are already behind their 2017 pace when it comes to preparing for party-line legislation that can dodge a filibuster.

“We still need a plan,” said Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the top tax writer in his chamber, who is doing as much advance legwork as he can to prepare for debate over extending the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts. (He is officially neutral on whether to write one or two bills, for the record.)

At the moment, party leaders are plotting out different scenarios, quietly tinkering with potential legislation and preparing for a laborious effort. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Republicans will meet soon with Trump to hash out the matter.

And unless one path can win the day, Trump will take office with Congress still stuck in the mud.

“We’ve just got to just get together and start doing it, but we’ve got to communicate. You know, we didn’t communicate on that immigration bill,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Semafor, referring to the bipartisan border deal that Trump ended up opposing and killing in Congress last year.

“That turned into a disaster.”