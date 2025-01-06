Federal Reserve’s top cop steps down as Trump looks to revamp regulators

The US Federal Reserve’s Michael Barr said he plans to step down as vice chair of supervision next month, leaving the key seat open for President-elect Donald Trump to quickly steer his bank deregulation agenda.

Current Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who’s been a dissenting voice on the Fed Board lately when it comes to decisions on interest rates and bank capital rules, stands as a top candidate for the seat, said several sources familiar with the matter.

Bowman turned heads in November for criticizing what she saw as the board’s too-steep rate cut decision on the heels of a presidential election (during a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida) and has cautioned against heavier bank regulation, including the proposed Basel III “endgame” reforms that would raise capital requirements for the biggest US lenders.

Bowman is scheduled to speak on monetary policy and “lessons for banking regulation” on Thursday. A Fed spokesperson declined to comment.