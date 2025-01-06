Far-right Freedom Party gets chance to form government in Austria

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been given the task of forming Vienna’s next government, after talks between mainstream parties collapsed last week.

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday met with Herbert Kickl, the FPÖ’s leader, to give him the chance to attempt to form a government with the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP).

“I did not take this step lightly,” Van der Bellen said. “I may have certain wishes, but respect for the voters dictates that I accept this majority.”

The Austrian Freedom Party became the biggest party in parliament when it won 28.8% of the vote in elections in September last year.