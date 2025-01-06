Europe eyes Italy’s Meloni as potential ‘bridge’ to Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met for informal talks ahead of the US Congress’ certification of Trump’s election victory Monday.

The weekend meeting has underscored the widespread expectation that the hard-right Italian leader will be integral to the European Union’s relationship with Trump’s White House after the Republican takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump described Meloni as a “fantastic woman” who has “really taken Europe by storm.” Meanwhile, the Italian government is apparently in talks with Trump ally Elon Musk’s SpaceX over a $1.6 billion deal involving Starlink internet service, Bloomberg reported.