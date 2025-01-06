China’s foreign minister begins Africa tour as Western influence wanes

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a week-long tour of African nations as Beijing seeks to bolster ties to the continent.

Africa has become essential for China as the world’s second-largest economy ramps up investment in electric vehicles and green technology, both of which require metals and minerals often found on the continent. Beijing’s bid for control of these resources has sparked a contest with the US and the EU, which have also ramped up investment in the region.

However experts believe China has the advantage, in part because it maintains relations with autocratic regimes shunned by the West. “China has become central to Africa’s policy, as an actor and an inspiration,” an expert told Reuters.