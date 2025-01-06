Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

The News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as the country’s ruling Liberal Party leader. A once-feted scion of Canadian politics, his exit comes amid intensified political headwinds after his finance minister and closest political ally abruptly quit last month.
Trudeau, who said he will remain as prime minister until a new party leader is chosen, has faced growing calls from within his party to step down; polls show the Liberals are set to lose this year’s election to the Conservative opposition.
“It has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election,” Trudeau said.
His exit comes as Canada faces tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican and his allies have repeatedly taunted Trudeau in recent weeks, with Trump mocking Canada as the “51st state.”
SIGNALS
From ‘sunny ways’ to gloomy skies
The son of a former premier, Justin Trudeau ascended to head the Liberal Party in 2013, leading them to power in 2015 by promising “sunny ways” ahead. The young, fresh face of leftist Canadian politics, Trudeau became a “poster-boy” for liberal causes and progressive issues, The Independent wrote. He legalized recreational cannabis and addressed historic abuses against Indigenous populations. But — like so many world governments — Canada’s post-COVID years have been marked by growing economic discontent, CNN noted, and the opposition Conservatives have risen in the polls. A viral encounter last year between Trudeau and a steel worker encapsulated Canadians’ frustrations: “You’re not really doing anything for us, Justin,” the man said.
A self-described underdog accepts defeat
Justin Trudeau’s long tenure in power belied his desire to be cast as an underdog, analysts said; Trudeau described himself as “a fighter” in his resignation speech. As prime minister, he overcame multiple challenges and scandals to win re-election in 2019 and 2021, but “being chronically underestimated and winning anyway does seem to have side effects,” Global News’ Alex Boutilier wrote. The empathy Trudeau often exuded while campaigning didn’t translate to governance, and there was a perception that he was out of touch with everyday Canadians’ concerns. Trudeau’s focus on big-picture priorities — including climate change and addressing systemic inequality — became increasingly difficult to sustain while “hundreds of thousands are struggling to keep the lights on,” Boutilier noted.
Trudeau’s exit underscores uncertain times ahead
The Liberals — and Canada as a whole — are “staring at political oblivion,” Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne wrote. As Trudeau’s fellow party members wrangle for power, the opposition Conservatives could put forward a motion of no confidence, and this year’s election may come early. “The country is crying out for leadership,” Coyne wrote, adding that the turmoil raises larger concerns over Canada’s electoral system, which revolves around the cult of party leaders. The Liberals in particular, he wrote, must ask themselves: “How are we to rebuild from the ruins? Why did we allow a runaway leader to bring us to such a pass?... And: how do we make sure this never happens again?”