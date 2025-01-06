Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as the country’s ruling Liberal Party leader. A once-feted scion of Canadian politics, his exit comes amid intensified political headwinds after his finance minister and closest political ally abruptly quit last month.

Trudeau, who said he will remain as prime minister until a new party leader is chosen, has faced growing calls from within his party to step down; polls show the Liberals are set to lose this year’s election to the Conservative opposition.

“It has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election,” Trudeau said.

His exit comes as Canada faces tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican and his allies have repeatedly taunted Trudeau in recent weeks, with Trump mocking Canada as the “51st state.”