Spain makes tobacco companies pay for cleaning up cigarette butts

The move comes after Spain approved a royal decree to limit packaging waste at the end of December 2022, adhering to the European Union’s directive of holding polluters accountable for their litter.

There are no details on how the cigarette butt clean-up will be implemented or the estimated cost of operations. According to the most recent government census, roughly 22% of Spaniards smoke.

One study conducted in the northeastern region of Catalonia estimated that the cost of cleaning up cigarette butts could be as high as $22 (21 Euros) per citizen every year — amounting to over $1 billion (1 billion Euros).

So far, about 500 beaches in Spain prohibit smoking.