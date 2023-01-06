Singapore pulls snack containing hemp in latest move in ‘war on drugs’

Have the munchies? If you're in Singapore, don't expect to crunch on Piranha's "Power Pack" snack mix anytime soon.

On Friday, the country's Central Narcotics Bureau announced they were pulling the Australian company's nut and cracker snack from vending machines because of one ingredient: hemp.

"Did you know that Cannabis Sativa is the botanical name for the hemp plant? You read that right: hemp is cannabis," the agency posted on its Facebook page.