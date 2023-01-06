Just over a quarter of Africans have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination rates are at less than half the population in most African countries, according to the most recent data published by the African Centres for Disease Control.

The continent’s average rate of full vaccination is 25.6%, with some of its largest economies only managing to cover a third of eligible residents as of December 2022.

The island nation of Mauritius leads in the proportion of residents covered with 86%. But at the other end of the scale Western Sahara, the disputed territory on the northwest coast of Africa and Burundi in Central Africa are both yet to fully vaccinate 1% of their populations.