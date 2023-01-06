China is angry about foreign COVID testing requirements. Its people just want to travel again.

China reopens its borders to the world this weekend, abandoning the last of its stringent years-long “zero-Covid” rules by scrapping inbound quarantine measures.

The country will also resume issuing visas to foreign nationals and passports to its citizens on the same day.

REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Dozens of countries have, however, imposed testing requirements on travelers from China, citing Beijing’s reluctance to disclose infection numbers as it appears to suffer a series of enormous nationwide outbreaks, which the World Health Organization says is a cause for alarm.

Chinese authorities were quick to criticize the testing measures as “excessive,” saying that governments are politicizing the pandemic.

But data from Chinese travel agencies show that, regardless of the hurdles, travelers from the mainland are eager and willing to get out of the country.