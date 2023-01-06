More people watched C-SPAN's House speaker drama than some reality shows

That figure is an estimate from Samba TV, which tracks viewership on smart TVs. So it doesn't count people who streamed the proceedings on C-SPAN's website — or watched their live-stream of the House on other TV channels.

A spokesperson for the network told Semafor that since C-SPAN is a privately funded nonprofit, it doesn't use advertising or track rating numbers.

According to the Samba TV estimates, though, C-SPAN viewership on Tuesday was higher than that of some cable reality shows. The latest episode of Southern Hospitality, the new Southern Charm spinoff on Bravo, had an audience of around 300,000 households, according to USTVDB.com, which tracks ratings. Episodes of Growing Up Chrisley on E! had less than 300,000 last fall.

C-SPAN's viewership numbers still dwarf in comparison to most shows on network TV. The latest finale of Survivor on CBS, for example, drew 4.8 million total viewers.